E-waste recycling event will benefit St. Anthony’s School

An electronic waste recycling event will take place at St. Anthony’s School in northwest Fresno on Sundayand March 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Fresno Grizzlies and ERI, the largest recycling company in North America, will partner for the recycling program. The Grizzlies will donate two field level reserve tickets for a home game during opening weekend to the first 200 cars that drop off a TV, computer or monitor.
Based on the amount of electronics collected, ERI will make a donation to St. Anthony’s.
Electronics dropped off will be recycled and it is guaranteed that data will be destroyed and there will be privacy for all material collected, said spokeswoman Linda Ramos.
There is no limit to how much e-waste businesses or individuals can bring.
St. Anthony’s School is located at 5680 N. Maroa in Fresno on the corner of Bullard and Maroa. Call 559-259-7301 for more information.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
