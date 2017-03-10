Clean up of homeless camp completed after broken gas line repaired

A homeless encampment west of Highway 99 was cleared Friday after a ruptured gas line delayed the clean up on Monday, said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Last week, signs were posted at the two pieces of property at the intersection of West Dudley and North Lafayette avenues warning people to vacate the area. Anyone remaining was escorted off the property on Monday, said Botti.
A gas line was severed by an excavator on Monday, which delayed the clean up.
Sheriff’s deputies, along with Fresno County public works and Fresno County environmental health, helped with the clean up. Any belongings that were left behind were placed in storage. Occupants can contact the sheriff’s office within 90 days to retrieve their belongings.
The Poverello House, Veteran Affairs, the Fresno Rescue Mission and Fresno Madera Continuum of Care offered services to homeless people on site, but Botti said it was ultimately up to the occupants to accept help.
After the clean up, a locked fence was installed around the property and a no trespassing/private property sign was posted. Deputies will be patrolling the area to make sure the camp does not resume, Botti said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments