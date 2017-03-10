Suspect wounded in gun battle with law enforcement is son of Stanislaus County judge

The son of a Stanislaus County Superior Court judge is the subject of a multi-agency investigation after he led police on an overnight pursuit that ended in a gun battle in Snelling.
Kevin William Mayhew, 40, from Turlock is in custody at the Merced County Jail on $4 million bail.
Sheriff Vern Warnke said his office plans to recommend attempted murder charges against Mayhew.
Mayhew’s father is Judge William Mayhew.
Mayhew fled about 7:45 p.m. Thursday while Turlock police served a search warrant. He led police on a pursuit, crossing over into Merced County and prompting Merced County sheriff’s deputies and Merced police to follow him.
The chase ended in Snelling when Mayhew drove over a spike strip. Mayhew got out of the car and began firing an assault-style weapon at law enforcement officers, who returned fire. Mayhew was struck multiple times and treated at a Modesto hospital.
The deputies are on paid administrative leave, a standard practice.
Warnke said his office will lead the investigation of the pursuit.
“Because of the information we received from Turlock police, that’s the reason we pursued this guy, because of the severity of the crime they were investigating,” Warnke said.
The Department of Justice will investigate the officers-involved shooting and arrived at the scene about 1 a.m., Warnke said.
Snelling Road likely will be closed for several more hours while the Department of Justice investigates the crime scene.
