1:14 Fresno police investigate fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy Pause

0:59 These homemade black bean burgers have local and seasonal toppings

1:22 Brianna Reynolds saw her rent rise by 47 percent

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

2:33 Memorial girls, boys advance to NorCal Regional basketball semifinals

1:22 Ex-CHP assistant chief, accused in son's rape case, makes case for disability pension

1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities