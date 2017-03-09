Local

March 9, 2017 6:58 PM

Do not enter: Multiple Fresno roads closures starting next week

By Andrea Figueroa Briseño

abriseno@fresnobee.com

Multiple roads in Fresno will be closed starting Monday due to the High Speed Rail and water projects.

G Street will be limited to one lane at the Tuolumne Sreet overpass due to the High Speed Rail project until March 24.

Southbound Golden State Boulevard will be closed at McKinley Avenue for utility work related to High Speed Rail work. The closure will last until March 17, though detours will be in place.

Olive Avenue will be closed between Chestnut and Maple avenues from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until April 16 to complete a water improvement project. Detours will be in place for traffic.

Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno

