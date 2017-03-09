Ex-CHP chief snared in son’s escape from rape trial seeks a full pension

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer Pause

1:07 Morro Bay drive turns frightening as tree falls on car during fierce storm

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

0:55 Police talk about strange hit-and-run homicide near Saint Agnes hospital

1:08 Speakers discuss being women immigrants at rally

0:59 Mine Ikeda remembers a gesture of comfort the day after Pearl Harbor

0:44 Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

3:16 How high-speed rail construction will juggle Highway 180 traffic