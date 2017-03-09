This study says Visalians are a happy bunch. Fresnans? Not so much

Congratulations, Visalians. You apparently feel quite good about yourself.
The Visalia-Porterville area earned a high ranking in a report called “State of American Well-Being,” assembled by Gallup-Healthways.
The report identifies five elements of well-being: purpose, social, financial, community and physical.
Visalia ranked seventh among California communities and 25th overall. Obviously, the Golden State packed several near the top (Santa Cruz was third).
Visalia rocked the sense of purpose with a No. 2 ranking. The report expands on that element, saying it describes people who like what they do each day and are motivated to achieve goals.
Its worst element was community, at No. 79. Definition: Liking where you live, feeling safe and having pride in your community.
Naples, Florida, was No. 1 overall.
Where was Fresno? The metropolitan area checked in at 137th overall and 13th in California.
The report is based on phone interviews conducted between January 2015 and December 2016.
