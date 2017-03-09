To develop greater trust, Fresno mayor proposes citizens board to help oversee police

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand’s proposed citizens public safety advisory board will consist of nine people he will appoint whose task will be to improve trust, accountability and transparency of the police department.
“This will increase public confidence in the police department and work to strengthen and ensure the application of equal protection under the law for all citizens,” the mayor said in the opening of the group’s bylaws.
“More trust and public confidence in the police department will help make our police officers safer and more effective in the performance of their duties,” Brand said.
The thrust of Brand’s proposal is to further develop community-based policing in Fresno. The mayor outlined his proposal Thursday morning in a meeting with The Bee’s editorial board.
Among the highlights:
▪ Members will serve four-year terms and will review critical incidents involving police and the public, and recommend policies and practices that may occur from such review. Quarterly reports will be issued.
▪ The board will reflect Fresno’s diversity in race, social standing and economic background. Members should be registered voters living in the city.
▪ Members will be required to take training courses given to police including perishable skills, de-escalation and force options. Board members will be asked to take periodic ridealongs with officers.
This story will be updated.
Comments