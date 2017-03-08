3 dead in Highway 99 crash near Le Grand; 2 victims from Modesto

1:45 Jeff Tedford on Kids Day and the new season of Fresno State football Pause

0:51 Kids Day in Visalia: Volunteers fan out to sell papers

0:44 Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

2:33 Yosemite valley closed in anticipation of storm, park still open

1:26 Best Buy at Fresno's River Park rehearses for Black Friday crush

1:36 Student volunteers selling papers for Kids Day

1:24 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks about Trump policies toward undocumented workers

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

0:50 A properly attired Fresno State student sells Kids Day papers