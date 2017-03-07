Madera County voters saying no to public safety tax measure

Measure L, Madera County’s one-cent sales tax increase, was losing as the first absentee votes were counted on Tuesday night.
The Measure needs more than two-thirds support, 66.67 percent, to pass.
With 71.4 percent of precincts reporting, 55.8 percent of voters were opposing the measure while 44.2 were supporting it.
If the measure passes, Madera County is poised to add fire stations in North Fork, Bass Lake and south of Chowchilla near highways 99 and 152. It will also add firefighters and incentives for firefighting volunteers, as well as sheriff’s patrol deputies.
The unincorporated area’s sales tax would rise from 7.75 cents per dollar to 8.75 cents per dollar. That includes areas such as Oakhurst, Coarsegold, North Fork, Bass Lake and Fairmead, but not the incorporated cities of Madera and Chowchilla.
If approved, 80 percent of the revenue collected over 20 years will go for firefighting services – $132 million – and 20 percent for sheriff’s patrol deputies, about $32 million. It would expire in 2037.
The effort has been underway for more than a year, and the priorities were laid out after consultations with Madera County Fire Department and Cal Fire Merced-Madera-Mariposa Unit leadership. The county also used a 2009 consultant’s study to serve as a guide for future services.
There was added impetus for the Madera County effort as the drought wore on, millions trees of died in the Sierra and devastating fires struck in 2014 and 2015. The fires destroyed dozens of homes and businesses and cost millions of dollars to extinguish.
The Willow Fire in 2015 cost $19 million to fight, burning 5,700 acres and threatening hundreds of homes, while the Junction and Courtney fires in 2014 cost a combined $9.3 million to fight, according to Cal Fire, and destroyed dozens of homes, businesses and vehicles.
In the first year, revenue generated by the sales tax would add $5 million to a county fire budget that totals $5.6 million for the fiscal year ending in June. When the tax expires in 2037, the tax proceeds will rise to more than $11 million annually.
The hiring process will rely on the flow of funding, but if the revenues are generated as expected, the first year will result in seven new sheriff’s deputies with an eighth hired in the second year. By the sixth year a ninth deputy is proposed.
The fire stations will be phased in between years one and three, and each of the new stations will be staffed.
John Pero, who opposed the sales tax, said two-thirds approval was a difficult bar to reach.
“A lot of people don’t like taxes, but if it doesn’t even reach 50 percent it would be a pretty big embarrassment for the board of supervisors,” he said.
He also said the measure doesn’t go far enough to fund all the county’s fire needs.
But Bill Ritchey, a Raymond resident and chairman of the committee supporting the sales tax, said the highest priority for new stations were for communities that had the most calls, longest response times and fewest volunteers, known as paid-call firefighters.
All existing and new stations would be staffed with two firefighters. Today, the stations each have one firefighter. The county now has five stations staffed with one professional firefighter. Approving the tax would result in two firefighters in eight stations.
Two firefighters for each station was part of a recommendation that dates back to a 2009 consultant’s report on fire services prepared for the county.
Another seven stations will continue to be staffed by paid-call firefighters as they are available.
The proposal also pays for incentives, such as clothing and training allowance, to add more paid-call firefighters.
