Vong Mouanoutoua, Drew Bessinger on way to winning seats on Clovis City Council

For the first time in 16 years, the Clovis City Council has added two new members. It’s also the first time in 14 years that a new member has joined the council.
Vong Mouanoutoua, a former planning commissioner who ran unopposed, and Drew Bessinger, a retired Clovis Police Captain, won seats Tuesday night. Bessinger defeated Paul Soares, a newcomer to Clovis city government who was well-funded.
With absentees and 72.1% of precincts reporting, Bessinger had 68 percent of the vote and Soares had 29.5 percent. A third candidate, Aaronjack Perry, who didn’t actively campaign, brought in 2.5 percent.
If the lead holds, Bessinger would replace long-time Council Member Harry Armstrong, who resigned in October because of health issues. Armstrong, 86, was a council member for 46 years.
“I worked really hard knocking on doors and going after early absentee votes,” Bessinger said. “I think the numbers are indicative of the effort I put in.”
The winner must run again in 2019, when the seats of council members Bob Whalen and Jose Flores also expire.
After Armstrong retired, City Council Member Nathan Magsig was sworn in as a Fresno County supervisor, leaving the council with three members. The new members will return the council to a full roster.
The last time a new council member joined the Clovis City Council was in 2003, when Bob Whalen emerged from a pack of eight candidates. Flores and Armstrong also won that year. Tuesday marked the first Clovis City Council election since 2009.
Also elected Tuesday night was unopposed incumbent Lynne Ashbeck, who earned her fifth four-year term on the council.
16 The number of years since two new Clovis City Council members were added
In 2001, Ashbeck and Magsig were both elected as new members to the council, the last time two new members were added.
Even though the ballots said vote for two candidates, many voters only cast one vote between Mouanoutoua and Ashbeck. Ashbeck had 6,327 votes and Mouanoutoua 3,759. About 4,700 residents only voted for one.
Mouanoutoua, 46, a former Clovis Planning Commission chairman, came to the United States in 1976 from Laos. He is the first Hmong council member in Clovis.
Bessinger, 60, was previously a Clovis Police Officers Association president but was not supported by the association for council. Bessinger said he still had support from many rank-and-file officers. He raised about $30,000 during the campaign. He cited his knowledge of the city and Clovis government, as well as his experiences as an employee in a supervisory role.
He was endorsed by Sheriff Margaret Mims, Council Member Jose Flores, Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero and Magsig, as well as past sheriffs and retired Clovis Police Department chiefs. He also was supported by the City of Clovis Professional and Technical Association.
Soares, 37, earned the endorsements of the Clovis Police Officers Association and Clovis Firefighters Association, which fueled his campaign with $30,000 of his nearly $60,000 raised.
Soares also received significant funding from home builders and construction interests. Other public sector union support was from Cal Fire Local 2881, the Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Peace Officers Research Association of California.
Soares emphasized his management experience. He oversees Camarena Health, a 275-employee nonprofit providing health care services at 10 facilities in Madera County. During his nine years with the company, it’s grown by 150 jobs and expanded from two facilities, he said. The agency also has grown from a $10 million budget to $30 million.
Clovis City Council members earn about $15,468 per year. They will soon get a raise to $16,404 per year.
Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
Comments