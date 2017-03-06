New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman to speak at Fresno State

New York Times foreign affairs columnist and bestselling author Thomas L. Friedman will give a free lecture at the Save Mart Center on April 19.
Friedman has covered stories for New York Times since 1981 and is known for his direct reporting and analysis of issues in the world. He is the winner of three Pulitzer Prizes and was called “the country’s best newspaper columnist,” by Vanity Fair.
His most recent bestseller is “Thank You For Being Late: An Optimist’s Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations,” and other bestsellers include “The World is Flat,” and “That Use to be Us: How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back.”
The free lecture will start at 6:30 p.m. and doors open 5:30 p.m. Parking is free.
