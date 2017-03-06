Pismo Beach Pier’s $8.7 million makeover to start next week

1:57 Homeowner fires warning shots to ward off man with gasoline Pause

2:02 Inside the operating room: Reconstructive thumb surgery at Valley Children's Hospital

0:51 Kids Day in Visalia: Volunteers fan out to sell papers

2:14 Buchanan vs. Clovis baseball highlights

0:50 A properly attired Fresno State student sells Kids Day papers

1:40 770 East Shaw Avenue near Fashion Fair mall to offer live/work units

1:08 Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr honored that people want to wear his jersey

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

0:44 Elephant gets tusk repair at Fresno Chaffee Zoo