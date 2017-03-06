Three injured in northwest Fresno crash

Three people were hospitalized after a major injury crash Monday morning on Shaw Avenue, east of Marks Avenue, in northwest Fresno.
Police Lt. Joe Gomez said the crash happened about 11:30 a.m. The driver of an El Camino drove down an underpass and apparently lost control and slammed into the side of a concrete buttress. The impact sheared off part of the truck. Firefighters were forced to extricate at least one occupant.
The overpass will be closed for at least two hours.
This story will be updated.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
