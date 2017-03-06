Pothole alert: It’s a rough road for drivers after the rains recede

0:35 Chinatown parade celebrates diversity in Fresno Pause

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting

2:01 First Kids Day cover patient thankful for Valley Children's Hospital

1:48 Fresno zoo's baby rhino has a big toy ball, and he knows what to do with it

1:21 What's happening to residential water in northeast Fresno?

2:12 Kids take the oath of U.S. citizenship at Fresno's Central Library

1:45 WWII vet shows his 'thousand dot' good luck belt

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems