PG&E employees rescued by helicopter in Fresno County foothills

Two Pacific Gas & Electric employees had minor injuries Monday morning after a vehicle they riding in tumbled down a ravine near Balch Camp, about 45 miles east of Fresno.
The crash occurred along Black Rock Road about 7:20 a.m. Monday.
Denny Boyles, a PG&E spokesman, said two hydroelectric plant employees ended up careening down an embankment after the car they were in left the roadway. The California Highway Patrol estimated the embankment was 100- to 200-feet drop.
The workers managed to get out of the vehicle and were airlifted by a helicopter hoist to PG&E’s office at Balch Camp.
Fresno County Emergency Medical Services officials say the workers were treated at the office and released.
