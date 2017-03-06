Local

March 6, 2017 11:46 AM

PG&E employees rescued by helicopter in Fresno County foothills

The Fresno Bee

Two Pacific Gas & Electric employees had minor injuries Monday morning after a vehicle they riding in tumbled down a ravine near Balch Camp, about 45 miles east of Fresno.

The crash occurred along Black Rock Road about 7:20 a.m. Monday.

Denny Boyles, a PG&E spokesman, said two hydroelectric plant employees ended up careening down an embankment after the car they were in left the roadway. The California Highway Patrol estimated the embankment was 100- to 200-feet drop.

The workers managed to get out of the vehicle and were airlifted by a helicopter hoist to PG&E’s office at Balch Camp.

Fresno County Emergency Medical Services officials say the workers were treated at the office and released.

