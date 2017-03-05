1 dead, 5 injured in Parlier collision

A 56-year-old man is dead and five people were injured in a two-vehicle collision just south of Parlier on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened near Dinuba and Mendocino avenues around 2:40 p.m.
A Toyota Corolla heading east on Dinuba Avenue struck a Toyota Camry driving south on Mendocino Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. James Del Carlo. Carlo also said the Corolla may not have stopped at a stop sign at the intersection.
The intersection is controlled by west and east stop signs on Dinuba Avenue. Mendocino Avenue does not have stop signs.
The driver of the Camry died at the scene and three other people in that car along with two in the Corolla suffered injuries.
The case remains under investigation. No other information was immediately available.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments