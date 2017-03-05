Thunder, hail possible for Valley; snow levels to dip to 2,000 feet

Scattered thunderstorms bringing lightning, hail and brief downpours are forecast for the central San Joaquin Valley through Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service. A winter storm warning is also in effect for the Sierra until 10 p.m. Sunday.
Even with the chance for downpours, the weather service said not to expect much more than .10 to .25 inches of rain in the central San Joaquin Valley, with the possible exception of areas hit by thunderstorms.
Most of the rain was expected Sunday morning. Wind gusts could reach 20 mph and the highs for the Valley will be in the mid-50s Sunday.
Ten to 20 inches of snow is forecast above 6,000 feet from Yosemite to Kings Canyon. Snow levels are expected to drop to 2,000 feet overnight into Monday morning, the weather service said.
China Peak Mountain Resort reported 15 to 17 inches of new snow from the snow as of 10 a.m. Sunday with operations limited to two ski lifts due to limited visibility and windy conditions at the top of the mountain.
Skies will clear for the Valley on Sunday night. Temperatures will rise as the week continues, peaking at 72 Thursday before falling back to 65 Saturday.
It will take until Monday night for upper elevations to see any clearing, with the next chance for rain and snow on Saturday.
