Three people sent to the hospital after a crash overturns their vehicle in Visalia

Three people were transported to the hospital after their truck, which was towing a boat, collided with another truck and overturned in Visalia Saturday night.
The crash happened near Road 132 and Avenue 368 around 7 p.m. A motorist driving a Ford F150 east on Avenue 368 allegedly stopped at the stop sign, but then failed to see a white Toyota Tacoma with a boat hooked to the rear traveling south on Road 132, said California Highway Patrol officer Cory Bischel.
The vehicles collided and the Toyota overturned near the intersection. The officer added that the Toyota had the right of way. Avenue 368 has stop signs at the west and east coroners of the intersection and Road 132 does not.
The driver of the Ford was uninjured. One occupant from the Toyota was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for major injures, said Bischel. The other two occupants were transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for minor injures.
Officials said the case remains under investigation.
