18-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition after vehicle turns in front of him

An 18-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his motorcycle in Porterville, police said.
The collision happened near Newcomb Street and Memory Lane just after 2 p.m. The motorcyclist, Seth Gonzalez, was southbound on Newcomb when a vehicle driven by Harry Frame, 68, turned left from Memory into the motorcycle’s path. Police said Gonzalez was traveling at the speed limit when he was thrown from his motorcycle.
Gonzalez was taken to a Fresno trauma center, police said. Frame and his passengers were not injured.
Authorities said drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.
The Porterville police Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Mark Knox at 559-782-7400.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
