Chinatown parade celebrates diversity in Fresno

A wanted man crashed his vehicle into a Fresno Area Express (FAX) bus in central Fresno Wednesday afternoon, March 1, 2017, after a short police pursuit. Passengers on the bus had minor complaints of pain, police said.
For creation of the Fresno County Historical Museum, The Big Fresno Fair wins its fourth Merrill Award, from the Western Fair Association. Stephen Chambers, Western Fair Association Executive Director talks about the museum- saying it’s “perfect.” Also, Lauri King, Deputy Manager, Big Fresno Fair, talks about the team effort with community partners in achieving the award.
Former baseball player Terance Frazier is excited about Granite Park project. The Fresno developer has worked with the city to renovate the fields in an effort to reopen the park as a place for kids to play.
The November 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half (including California) now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including President Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?
Shutting off the main spillway brought into view the massive mound of concrete, rubble and debris that has formed in the channel at its base. The eroded material has raised channel levels to the point that the dam’s hydroelectric plant can’t function. DWR will spend several days in an intensive dredging operation to try to bring the river level back to normal.