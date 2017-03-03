Storyland opens new Jack and Jill Hill attraction

Kids rolled down the new Jack and Jill Hill at Storyland, Fresno’s small theme park in Roeding Park, on Friday after the park unveiled the new feature thanks to a large contribution from JD Food.
Jim Maxwell, owner of JD Food, wanted to immortalize the memory of his mother and grandmother by providing funds for this project, said Storyland vice chairman Bruce Batti. He added that the man took his children and grandchildren to the park and wanted to keep the park going for future generations.
The $30,000 project gives children the thrill of sliding down a 6-foot hill with a cardboard sled.
“On behalf of our board, I’d like to thank JD Food for its generous donation and ongoing support of Storyland,” said Storyland board member Scott Miller.
The park, which opened in 1962, shut down in March 2015 due to lack of income and a rising pile of maintenance costs. It reopened in September 2015. Not only does Maxwell’s donation help to improve the park, but keep prices low, said Batti. Storyland’s mission, he said, is to be an affordable choice for local families. The park provides $5 admission for adults and $3.50 for children.
Batii said the park hopes to add a Jack and the Bean Stalk where kids will be able to climb up the stalk. The attraction is anticipated to open this fall.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
