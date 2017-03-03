Man in his 20s is dead after being hit by a Jeep near Porterville

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after he was hit by a vehicle while walking along Highway 65 near Porterville.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the southbound lane of Highway 65, north of Henderson Avenue. A 2010 Jeep Wrangler was driving in the slow lane south on Highway 65 when he collided with a man who walked east onto the highway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Victor Leyva. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
No other information was immediately available.
