Departing Visalia hospital CEO looks at nearly 40-year career

At the end of this month Lindsay Mann will leave Kaweah Delta Health Care District in Visalia where he has worked for nearly four decades – almost half of those as chief executive officer.
Mann, 61, is the third CEO of the taxpayer-supported hospital. He came to the health care district in 1980 as a graduate student. Over the next 36 years he held positions of administrative assistant, director of ancillary services, vice president and senior vice president. In 2001, he became chief executive officer.
The hospital district has grown from 700 employees to 4,200, making it among the largest employers in the central San Joaquin Valley. Mann has seen a $51 million hospital construction bond be approved by voters in 2003 and a $327 million bond rejected in 2016. He has overseen the opening of a Level III trauma center and the creation of a graduate medical education program – two of several projects completed in his tenure.
Mann’s departure from Kaweah was not planned. He intended to lead the hospital district for another five to seven years, but he and his wife Lesa, were chosen by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve a three-year mission in Mexico City. They begin their duties there as mission president and companion this summer.
Tom Rayner, the district’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, has been named interim CEO until a permanent chief executive can be hired. The hospital is conducting a search to replace Mann, who earned $795,000 annually in salary and benefits and participated in a goal-based incentives program.
Mann said the board will “make a great selection for a CEO. We have talent inside, outside.”
In an interview last week, Mann talked about accomplishments and setbacks and gave his assessment of changes that Kaweah Delta and other hospitals in the central San Joaquin Valley and California could face from potential changes to America’s health-care system. The questions and interview have been edited for clarity and brevity.
Q: What was Kaweah Delta Medical Center like when you came here 36 years ago?
LM: I would characterize it as a community hospital serving the needs of this community.
Q: How would you describe the hospital today?
We’re a trauma center and now a teaching hospital – a regional medical center.
We’ve also transformed in a different way. There is a diversity in what we offer – a mental health hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, long-term-care services – and a very wide array of outpatient services – a cancer center. We have really become a bonafide health-care system. Reasonably few hospitals in California have the breadth of what we have.
And none of this is ever done by an individual. The board has always guided. I don’t minimize the importance of executive leadership … but then when it comes down to execution, we all stand on a lot of people’s shoulders.
Q: What have been major disappointments in your tenure as Kaweah Delta CEO. Would you include the Tulare County voters’ rejection of Measure H, a $327 million bond to build a new acute care hospital to meet seismic safety standards? By law hospitals must be earthquake safe by 2030.
Certainly not having the community understand what we needed to do to comply with the seismic obligation was a tremendous disappointment. But I take responsibility for not having the wisdom to spend perhaps two years talking … so that people deeply understood … as opposed to having felt we were trying to sell a short-term initiative.
When you talk about the stigma on mental health, I actually went neighborhood by neighborhood on Saturdays to talk to people about this.
Lindsay Mann
Q: Are there projects you particularly championed over the years?
Because it had to endure through persistence, achieving a regional cancer center of the caliber we have now for the blessing of the patients.
And mental health: I actually had to walk precincts so to speak. I had to talk to the neighbors because they were sure if we opened up the mental health hospital again there would be criminals with daggers behind every bush. We never had that. When you talk about the stigma on mental health, I actually went neighborhood by neighborhood on Saturdays to talk to people about this.
Q: Kaweah Delta has primary care clinics in Dinuba, Woodlake, Visalia, Exeter and Lindsay. Why has the hospital invested in these outpatient services? Was the Affordable Care Act an incentive?
We were clearly in the place of moving into preventive care well ahead of the curve. We’re not responding to the trends of the Affordable Care Act.
Obviously the Affordable Care Act is (incentive for) folks to think about primary care, but it began for us at least 15 years ago. We said we’re going to help this population have access to primary care.
Q: Republicans in Congress have indicated an interest in giving states a block grant to fund Medicaid, which is Medi-Cal in California. Currently, the insurance program for low-income people is an open-ended system with health costs paid for all entitled under the law. How would changes to this affect Kaweah Delta?
If we move from the Affordable Care Act to a repeal and revise that includes block grants in California, that is going to mean a great deal fewer resources, almost certainly.
We’re going to have to look to help individuals be more responsible for their health care decisions, their lifestyles. We also have to think in terms of prevention and we’ll have to think of efficiencies. Does Mrs. Jones need to be in the hospital for five days when three days of well-coordinated care would get her well with outpatient services.
It’s no trifling comment for me to say we need to think systemically and preventatively because if there’s one scenario that’s more likely to play out, it’s fewer – not more – resources to deliver care to patients.
We’ve got a big challenge to keep coverage. If the repeal of the Affordable Care Act minimizes coverage for the Medi-Cal population, not only will patients not have reasonable access, but there will be serious financial consequences if we go into a block-grant mode.
I do “rounding” with patients all the time. If they speak Spanish they’re very pleasantly surprised that the CEO can engage with them with a meaningful conversation in Spanish.
Lindsay Mann
Q: Medicare, the insurance program for the elderly and disabled, has financially penalized hospitals for patients being readmitted within 30 days of a hospital stay. Do you see this and other Medicare directives going away under a repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act?
I can see an increasingly results-driven health care system that says you will only be paid as a high-quality provider, in terms not only of outcomes, but safety, patient satisfaction.
Q: In your church mission, an ability to speak Spanish will come in handy. As a young man you picked up the language when you spent two years in Argentina on an LDS church mission and two years in Venezuela as a youngster when your father was on a mission in that country. Obviously speaking Spanish will be helpful in Mexico City, but has it been helpful at Kaweah Delta?
I do “rounding” with patients all the time. If they speak Spanish they’re very pleasantly surprised that the CEO can engage with them with a meaningful conversation in Spanish.
Q: Why did you stay at Kaweah Delta for so many years?
It has been deeply satisfying to work on where we began, transforming a community hospital to a teaching hospital, trauma center, regional medical center. That in a very real way has been a career, but also on my part it’s been a deep sense of mission. Health care is really God’s work. It’s not just a business, it’s not just a career. It’s taking care of human beings.
That has been probably the singular reason we’ve remained. And we’ve also enjoyed Visalia.
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
