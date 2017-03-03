First Kids Day cover patient thankful for Valley Children's Hospital

Karissa Grote recalls her time at Valley Children's and her cover photo from 30 years ago.


Local

The Big Fresno Fair wins prestigious Merrill Award for historical museum

For creation of the Fresno County Historical Museum, The Big Fresno Fair wins its fourth Merrill Award, from the Western Fair Association. Stephen Chambers, Western Fair Association Executive Director talks about the museum- saying it’s “perfect.” Also, Lauri King, Deputy Manager, Big Fresno Fair, talks about the team effort with community partners in achieving the award.

Pot in California

Uniting States of Marijuana: the nation's evolving laws on cannabis

The November 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half (including California) now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including President Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?

Water & Drought

Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

Shutting off the main spillway brought into view the massive mound of concrete, rubble and debris that has formed in the channel at its base. The eroded material has raised channel levels to the point that the dam’s hydroelectric plant can’t function. DWR will spend several days in an intensive dredging operation to try to bring the river level back to normal.

Crime

Murder in downtown Fresno

The body of a man found near Broadway and Stanislaus Street in downtown Fresno on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Fresno police Lt. Joe Gomez gives details.

