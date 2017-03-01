Four individuals, two organizations to be honored with William F. Noli Awards

The 27th annual Fresno Career Technical Education and Regional Occupation Program Advisory Night on Thursday will honor four individuals and two organizations with awards for their contributions.
The William F. Noli Award recognizes people and organizations for supporting technical education such as Fresno Career Technical Education and the Regional Occupation Program.
The event will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Shaghoian Concert Hall at Clovis North High School at 2770 E. International Ave.
The recipients of the award include Scott Nelson, who is the head athletic trainer for Fresno City College. Nelson served as an adviser to several Central Valley Regional Occupation Programs for more than 20 years.
Scott Lewis, who is district coordinator for the Carpenters Training Committee for Northern California, is also being awarded. Lewis has played a valuable role in developing the Regional Occupation Program Building Trades class at Clovis High School.
Sarah Soghomonian and Oscar Speace of Valley PBS in Fresno are both being honored for over five years of support to Madera Unified students. Soghomonian is production manager at Valley PBS and Speace is editor and producer at the station.
Two organizations are also being honored. Four C’s Construction will be awarded for being partners with the Kerman Unified School District for about five years.
Sebastian Corporation also will honored for supporting and partnering with students in Fresno’s Career Technical Education and Regional Occupation Program. The organization is also being recognized for participating in the annual Career Tech Expo.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
