Fresno residents can get rid of old tires at Saturday event

Fresno residents can get rid of old or unwanted tires Saturday.
The so-called “tire amnesty” event is only open to Fresno residents. It will take place at Duncan Polytechnical High School from 8 a.m. to noon, or until the trailer is filled with tires.
People who show up will be asked for ID to prove residence in the city; residents can provide anything from a driver’s license, a utility bill or the event flier.
Grant funding from CalRecycle is helping the City of Fresno Code Enforcement Division and the Fresno EOC Local Conservation Corps Recycling Program make the event possible.
Along with the residence restriction, tractor or diesel tires will not be permitted. Also, business-generated tires will not be accepted. Residents are limited to disposing up to nine tires per vehicle. Tires with rims will be accepted.
For more information, contact Ana Manzula at 559-621-8453 or at 559-240-9246. Callers can also reach Martay Sanchez at 559-621-5455 or at 559-999-1485.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
