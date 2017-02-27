SoCal Gas completes bypass, continues work on damaged pipe near Kingsburg

Southern California Gas Co. on Monday afternoon completed work on a bypass around a damaged natural gas pipeline, though work continues at the site west of Kingsburg.
Crews are still assessing the flow of gas from the damaged pipe and preparing it to be excavated before permanent repairs can determined. It’s not clear how long it will take to complete the repairs, So Cal Gas said.
The 10-inch, high-pressure gas line alongside Conejo Avenue was damaged Friday night and has closed the area to traffic though there have been no injuries and no structures have been impacted, SoCal Gas said.
Large non-core industrial customers in the area are asked to continue to conserve gas.
SoCalGas provides services for residential and commercial customers in Kingsburg, Reedley, Parlier, Ivanhoe, Sultana, Cutler, Orosi, Orange Cove, Woodlake and Dinuba.
