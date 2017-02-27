House fire in Fresno’s Lowell neighborhood under investigation

Fresno firefighters are investigating the cause of a Monday afternoon house fire in the Lowell Neighborhood, just north of downtown Fresno.
The fire department received a call just after 1 p.m. from neighbors in the 100 block of North Poplar Avenue across from Lowell Elementary School, said fire spokesman Hector Vasquez. When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames could be seen from the back corner of the house. Dogs were running loose in the backyard making access to the back of the house difficult, Vasquez said.
UPDATE: N Poplar fire, crews engaging in fire attack at a residential fire. pic.twitter.com/MHKG50AZ9A— Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) February 27, 2017
Once the dogs were secured, firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes. The fire went into the attic, but crews were able to hold it to the rear corner of the house, Vasquez said.
No one was home at the time and no injuries to animals, civilians or firefighters were reported. Nineteen firefighters were on scene, two battalion chiefs and one arson investigator.
BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee
Comments