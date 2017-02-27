Local

Elderly woman saved from house fire taken to Fresno burn unit

A 75-year-old woman saved from a house fire in Visalia has been taken to Community Regional Medical Center’s burn center in Fresno for treatment, the Visalia Fire Department said.

About 8 p.m. Sunday, a fire was reported in the 1300 block of North Park Street.

Firefighters arrived as family members were removing the woman from a home addition where the fire started. The family had to break a window to gain entry.

An ambulance took the woman to Kaweah Delta Medical Center, which later had her transferred to Fresno.

An electrical fire involving melted wires started under a bed, the fire department said. There was an estimated $5,000 damage to the home and $2,500 damage to possessions.

