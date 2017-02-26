Work continues on damaged gas pipeline near Kingsburg

Southern California Gas Co. continued Sunday night to work on repairs to a gas pipeline near Kingsburg.
It’s not clear how long it will take to complete the repairs.
The 10-inch, high-pressure natural gas line alongside Conejo Avenue just west of Kingsburg was damaged Friday night by a large tractor, closing the road to traffic.
“Our crews worked safely throughout the day and continues their efforts through tonight to complete the bypass around the damage,” SoCal Gas said in a news release Sunday night.
Large non-core industrial customers in the area are asked to continue to conserve gas.
SoCalGas provides services for residential and commercial customers in Kingsburg, Reedley, Parlier, Ivanhoe, Sultana, Cutler, Orosi, Orange Cove, Woodlake and Dinuba.
