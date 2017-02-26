Sights and sounds of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade

CannaCanHelp, a medical marijuana business in Goshen, California is seeking to expand into recreational marijuana. Wes Hardin, CannaCanHelp operations manager, talks about providing those who qualify with quality cannabis products.
Melissa Ferdinandsen, a Clovis North High English teacher dances to Justin Bieber's "What Do You Mean?" at the start of her Friday morning English class in Clovis. Ferdinandsen was featured on the "Ellen" show this week for her dancing moments.
Fresno police on Thursday, February 23, 2017 sought help tracking down two armed robbers involved in a brazen daylight crime Feb. 8 near First Street and Herndon Avenue by releasing video surveillance of the incident.
Renée-Nicole Kubin, is excited to return to Erna's Elderberry House in Oakhurst as the general manager and wine director. Kubin is now home from decades of working at high-end restaurants and other businesses around the world.