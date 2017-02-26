Immigrant rights workshop this afternoon in Fresno

A “Know Your Rights” workshop focused on immigrant rights will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Cathedral in Fresno, announced Fresno city councilwoman Esmeralda Soria. The workshop will meet inside the cathedral’s Singleton Hall at 2811 Mariposa St.
The workshop will provide information about the civil and legal rights available to protect immigrants, and an immigration law attorney will be available to answer questions.
Sora is hosting the event along with the Mexican Consulate of Fresno, American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, Central Valley Immigration Integration Collaborative, Centro La Familia Advocacy Services, Family Support Center, Mi Familia Vota and St. John’s Cathedral.
Topics will include what to do if detained by an Immigration Customs Enforcement officer and updates on deferred action for childhood arrivals.
Soria said the workshop was created in response to the uncertainty the immigrant community faces from recent federal immigration actions.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
Comments