Local

February 26, 2017 8:35 AM

3.6 earthquake rattles Gilroy

The Fresno Bee

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook the Gilroy area just before 7 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The USGS reported that the earthquake happened at 6:58 a.m. and was centered about three miles south of Gilroy.

There are no reports of damage.

