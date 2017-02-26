3.6 earthquake rattles Gilroy

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook the Gilroy area just before 7 a.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The USGS reported that the earthquake happened at 6:58 a.m. and was centered about three miles south of Gilroy.
There are no reports of damage.
February 26, 2017 8:35 AM
