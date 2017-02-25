Man hospitalized after he’s hit jaywalking in southeast Fresno

A man is suffering from minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Fresno Saturday night, Fresno police Lt. Mark Hudson said.
After 5 p.m., a Hispanic man in his 30s was in the middle of the street near Roosevelt High School when a vehicle making a left turn onto southbound Cedar Avenue struck the victim, Hudson said.
Hudson said the man was on a median, and then walked off of the median when the vehicle was turning left. The driver did not see the man.
When police arrived the man was unconscious. He was transported to Community Regional Medical Center, where he had regained consciousness.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
