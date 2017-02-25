1 dead, 1 critical after their Scion crashed into a tree in Visalia

One man is dead and another was in critical condition Saturday after the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a large tree in Visalia.
The incident happened around 2:34 a.m. on Linwood Street, south of Modoc Avenue.
Hayden Vargas, 22, and his passenger Cort Turner, 23, both of Visalia, were heading north in a 2013 Scion sedan on Linwood Street when they hit a tree on the east side of the road, Visalia police said. Vargas died at the scene. Turner was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for head trauma.
The case remains under investigation.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
