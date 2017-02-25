Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria to host immigrants workshop

Fresno City Councilwoman Esmeralda Soria, along with six organizations, will host a "Know Your Rights" workshop to educate the immigrant community Sunday at the St. John’s Cathedral.
The workshop will begin at 3 p.m. inside the church’s Singleton Hall located at 2811 Mariposa St.
The Mexican Consulate of Fresno, American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California, Central Valley Immigration Integration Collaborative, Centro La Familia Advocacy Services Family Support Center, Mi Familia Vota, St. John’s Cathedral and Soria have teamed up to provide information on civil and legal rights that protect immigrants regardless of immigration status.
#ToImmigrantsWithLove Today & everyday I stand w/the undoc that came here w/a DREAM. I value their sacrifice, & contributions 2 our city.— Esmeralda Soria (@Esmeralda_Soria) February 14, 2017
The forum will cover topics such as: what to do if you are detained, insight on news affecting immigrants and updates concerning Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Immigration law attorneys will also be at the event to answer questions.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño
