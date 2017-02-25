Man wins $750,000 on California Gold Scratcher from Los Banos store

A 44-year-old man was in disbelief after winning $750,000 from a California Gold Scratcher he purchased from a Los Banos liquor store, the California Lottery says.
“I still don’t believe it!” David Giron said as he collected the prize at the Sacramento District Office, according to California Lottery. Officials said Giron got his win on a $30 scratcher bought at Town and Country Liquor, on Pacheco Boulevard (Highway 33) just west of Mercey Springs Road (Highway 165).
California Lottery said officials asked Giron what he planned on doing with the money and he answered, “Well, I’ve been looking for a truck for a while, so maybe now I’ll buy one. But first, I’m paying off my house and a couple of bills.”
The $30 California Gold Scratchers are among the Lottery’s newer games.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments