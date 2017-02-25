Gas line rupture west of Kingsburg disrupts service in wide area

Southern California Gas Company is calling for conservation measures over a wide swath of southeastern Fresno County and northern Tulare County in the wake of a gas line rupture near Kingsburg.
SoCalGas said early Saturday that a large farm tractor apparently gashed a 10-inch high-pressure natural gas line just off Conejo Avenue and just west of the city on Friday.
The area is safe, there are no injuries and no buildings were affected, the gas company said.
Conejo Avenue is closed in the area while the work to repair the line continues; there is no timeline for completion, the gas company said.
SoCalGas said the damaged pipeline serves residential and commercial customers in Kingsburg, Reedley, Parlier, Ivanhoe, Sultana, Cutler, Orosi, Orange Cove, Woodlake, and Dinuba. The company said natural gas service to three large customers has been temporarily suspended; there are no other outages, but SoCalGas asked for its customers in the area to conserve use. It suggests three ways in particular:
▪ lower thermostats to 68 degrees or below;
▪ wait a day to use natural gas appliances;
▪ washing clothes in cold water when possible.
This story will be updated.
