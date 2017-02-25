Fresno library provides a new online platform to access books

The Fresno County Public Library is introducing a new online platform for library users – BiblioBoard.
The online platform, announced by the library Friday, provides books, video, audio, documents, images and historical content to customers.
The platform gives customers access to a digital library where there are no checkout limitations and everything listed is immediately available.
BiblioBoard also allows writers and entertainers to share their work on the website. Once their work is approved, it is added to the platform and available for customers to view.
Customers can use the platform by creating an account on BiblioBoard.
