Sheriff’s department: Be on alert for Craigslist scams

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department says people should be on alert for scams after a fake advertisement appeared on Craigslist.
On Friday, the sheriff’s department said there was a false advertisement post about rental properties. The person who uploaded the advertisement was attempting to rent property without permission, the sheriff’s department said.
The advertisement is no longer posted. However, the sheriff’s department said scams similar to this one can appear at anytime.
Contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218 to report crimes and suspicious activity.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
