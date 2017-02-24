Clovis Rodeo hard copy tickets to go on sale Wednesday

Hard copy tickets for the 103rd Clovis Rodeo will be on sale starting Wednesday.
Tickets will be available at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, 748 Rodeo Drive, south of 5th Street, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Single day tickets are between $20 and $30, and Thursday and Friday combo tickets are $50.
The rodeo will be from April 27 to 30 and include the PBR Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour bull riding, and concerts.
Tickets also can be purchased at clovisrodeo.com or at 559-299-5203.
Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15
