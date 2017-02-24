Local

February 24, 2017 4:33 PM

Fulton Mall fountain and benches moved for street construction

By BoNhia Lee

blee@fresnobee.com

The Dancing Waters fountain and mosaic benches on Fulton Mall were moved from their longtime spots to make way for the construction of the new Fulton Street in downtown Fresno.

The art didn’t move far, said city spokesman Mark Standriff. The benches were moved Thursday from near the middle of the mall to the 24-foot promenade on the east side of Fulton. The fountain moved Wednesday to the east side of the street at Kern Street.

The clock tower is scheduled to be moved next week to the west side of the street at the corner of Mariposa and Fulton.

BoNhia Lee: 559-441-6495, @bonhialee

