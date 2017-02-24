Winter rains make Willow Creek a rushing torrent

Willow Creek is powerfully rushing above Bass Lake as a result of the recent winter rains.
A trail that goes along the creek above Road 274 lets hikers get close to the water, but they are advised to remain safe and stay back from the edge.
The creek empties into the lake at its northeast corner. A nearby picnic area lets visitors watch and hear the waterway.
The next chance of precipitation will come Saturday evening, when a new storm comes to Central California. But amounts of rain and snow in the Sierra will be light, the National Weather Service says.
