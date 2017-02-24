Special genetic testing for hemophiliacs to be held at Valley Children’s

Special genetic testing will be conducted Sunday at Valley Children’s Hospital of three dozen people who have hemophilia or are related to someone with that genetic mutation.
The no-cost testing will yield useful information that will help those with hemophilia better manage their condition. The testing will reveal the severity of the bleeding problem caused by hemophilia, and will identify other risk factors.
Hemophilia is caused by a genetic mutation that impairs the body’s ability to clot blood properly.
The data collected will be sent to a central research repository, Valley Children’s officials said.
Hospital staff will also help parents of children with hemophilia register for Camp Hemotion, a week-long event that takes place in June in Oakhurst and which is open to any child with a bleeding disorder.
