Forest Service resumes clearing of dead trees in Bass Lake area

Visitors to the Sierra National Forest in eastern Madera and Mariposa counties can expect temporary road closures through the spring as crews resume work on clearing dead trees along roads and trails.
U.S. Forest Service crews have started felling, bucking and disposing of dead trees alongside the following roads and trails on the Bass lake Ranger District:
Mammoth Pool Road, Douglas Station/Willow Canyon Road, Cedar Valley Drive, Deer Run Trail Road, Lewis Creek/Cedar Valley North Trail, Jerseydale Road and Beasore Road near McCleod Flat.
Road work signs will be posted along the routes and motorists should be prepared to stop for traffic control, said Olow.
Crews began work on the thinning the dead trees last April and continued work through the summer and fall.
“We’re excited to start moving forward again on these projects,” said Mark Smith, battalion chief on the Bass Lake Ranger District. “Felling these dead and dying trees will help improve public safety along our roads and increase the overall health and resiliency of the forest.”
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
