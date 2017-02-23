Pennsylvania city beats Kingsburg for national business show

1:20 Fresno County sheriff deputies chase down man who wouldn't pull over Pause

0:39 What is a levee boil?

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

1:20 Sheriff's Office helping people hit by Madera County floods

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

0:42 Misao 'Missy' Hikiji recalls being held prisoner by her own country