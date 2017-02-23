Local

Pennsylvania city beats Kingsburg for national business show

By BoNhia Lee

A Pennsylvania city beat out Kingsburg and three other communities for the featured spot in the second season of the national show “Small Business Revolution – Main Street.”

Bristol Borough, northeast of Philadelphia near the New Jersey border, was named the winner on Wednesday after the public cast votes for their favorite town during a weeklong voting period.

The series stars Robert Herjavec from “Shark Tank” and Deluxe Corp.’s Amanda Brinkman. The goal of the show is to kick-start a small town’s revival by sharing $500,000 among six of its small businesses.

Kingsburg was the only California city to make it into the final round. The competition started with 14,000 nominations.

