February 22, 2017 7:25 PM

Madera County flood advisories lifted

By Chueyee Yang

All evacuation advisories related to the recent flooding in Madera County were lifted Wednesday night, Madera Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services announced.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a flood advisory for a dam floodgate release in Madera County on Wednesday morning. The advisory was originally taken into affect until Friday night.

Although advisories have been lifted, Madera County will have a chance of rain Saturday night, according to the NWS.

