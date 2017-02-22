Madera County flood advisories lifted

24:21 Hollywood's Greatest Trick​​ Pause

1:20 Fresno County sheriff deputies chase down man who wouldn't pull over

0:59 Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

0:39 What is a levee boil?

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family

0:58 From the scene of the rampage in east-central Fresno

2:34 “Rosie the Riveter” Marjorie Arnold revisits her past with a visit to a B-17 bomber