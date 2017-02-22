Discovery Center to add new attractions, close for a month

The Discovery Center in east-central Fresno will be getting a makeover starting Saturday.
The center will be closed – but will still host previously scheduled school field trips – while it adds new attractions such as an air track, green screen room, egg shooter, medical office, earthquake table and an energy center.
The center will re-open March 25 for an adults-only fundraiser with the theme “A Night at the Museum.”
It will re-open to the public March 26.
