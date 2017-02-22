Local

February 22, 2017 6:54 PM

Discovery Center to add new attractions, close for a month

By Chueyee Yang

cyang@fresnobee.com

The Discovery Center in east-central Fresno will be getting a makeover starting Saturday.

The center will be closed – but will still host previously scheduled school field trips – while it adds new attractions such as an air track, green screen room, egg shooter, medical office, earthquake table and an energy center.

The center will re-open March 25 for an adults-only fundraiser with the theme “A Night at the Museum.”

It will re-open to the public March 26.

Chueyee Yang: 559-441-6447, @chueyee15

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Washout closes State Route 41 south of Yosemite National Park

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos