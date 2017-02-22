San Joaquin Valley to see fog and cold replace rain – for a few days

1:20 Fresno Sheriff Pursuit Pause

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

2:44 Erna's Elderberry House welcomes general manager and wine director with strong ties to restaurant

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family

1:29 Rainfall in the Sierra foothills causes flooding, evacuations

1:02 Two bodies found in burned pickup truck in Fresno

0:23 Coarsegold creek surges after heavy rain

0:37 Fresno River surges after rainfall in Oakhurst

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed